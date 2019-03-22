NAACP calls for public hearing to discuss removal of Confederate monument

I’d like to take a moment to share what I have in mind. I envision more of an expanded discussion that starts small and includes the leadership of the differing perspectives about Fame. I’d love to see leadership from the NAACP, the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy and their NC Division, Salisbury Indivisible, Rowan Museum, Women for Community Justice, and the NC Sons of Confederate Veterans come together for open, heartfelt, honest, compassionate and empathetic conversation. A conversation in which no one comes in anger or in judgement. These have been the most vocal groups about the statue; to me it seems like a logical place to start.