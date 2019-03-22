City of Kannapolis issues water advisory after water main break

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a water main break early Friday morning in downtown, the city of Kannapolis has issued a water advisory for residents and customers in the area. The waterline is located on First Street near the Gem Theatre and is one of the oldest waterlines in the city.
Customers may experience periods of low water pressure and outages throughout the day especially if they are near the downtown area. The main affected areas are the downtown business center between First Street and Vance Avenue, First Street to U.S. 29 and Main Street from First Street to Vance Street.
Kannapolis Public Works Department crews are working to fix the waterline, but the city says that repairs may take all day. The low pressure or no pressure can led to bacteria contaminating the water system.
Residents and customers in the area are strongly encouraged to boil all water used for consumption and to conserve as much water as possible during the repair time period.
