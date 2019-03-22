Jake Williams new Concord Fire Chief

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - From the City of Concord: Jake Williams will begin a new role as Concord’s Fire Chief, effective May 1. Williams has 20 years of experience with the City of Concord and will lead the Fire Department after the retirement of Chief Ray Allen.
"Jake is one of Team Concord's valuable leaders," said City Manager Lloyd Payne. "He has a distinguished record and will ensure the Fire Department is ready for the current and future needs of the City. I am looking forward to working closer with him."
William's service in the Concord Fire Department began as a Firefighter in 1999. Following promotions to Captain and Battalion Chief, he became Deputy Chief in 2014 along with Todd Eury, who recently retired.
As Deputy Chief, he managed daily operations for the Department. He also contributed to the budget, strategic planning, and promotional processes. In his new capacity as Fire Chief, he will direct over 210 coworkers in meeting departmental goals and objectives, and manage a budget exceeding $22.5 million.
"I am honored to lead this exceptional department and appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with City management," said Williams. "Our department will continue to partner with the community to provide the best emergency services possible."
Assistant City Manager Joshua Smith noted, "I am excited that Jake is continuing his career with the City as a member of our leadership team. Jake has shown an unwavering commitment to this community for two decades, demonstrating a relentless passion for public safety and service. I am confident that his knowledge, ambition and leadership will enable the members of our fire department to continue to provide an unparalleled level of service."
Williams is active in the North Carolina State Firefighter's Association, Cabarrus County Firemen's Association, North Carolina Association of Rescue and EMS, North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs, and the Cabarrus County Fire Chiefs Council.
He has been a member of the Odell Volunteer Fire Department since 1995 and currently serves as its Chief. The NC Association of Fire Chiefs recognized him as the 2018 Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year. Williams plans to remain a member of Odell VFD and step down as its Chief to focus on his role as Concord Fire Chief. He will work with the Odell board in the coming weeks on a transition plan for the volunteer department.
Chief Williams was born in Greensboro and has lived in Cabarrus County for over 35 years. He graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School, Central Piedmont Community College, and Fayetteville State University. His nearly 3,900 hours of specialized fire service training includes about 675 hours of leadership training. Williams earned certificates from the UNC Charlotte Fire Rescue Management Institute and NC Chief Fire Officers Executive Development Program.
He and his wife, Laura, have been married for 14 years and have two daughters who are competitive cheerleaders, Bree (12) and Madison (10). Williams enjoys spending time with family, volunteering at Odell VFD, hunting, and traveling. The family attends Shiloh United Methodist Church in the Odell community.
