Deputies searching for robber who took off with undisclosed amount of money from bank

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Deputies are searching for a robber who got away with an unknown amount of money from a BB&T Bank in Cabarrus County Wednesday afternoon.
The robbery happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the BB&T Bank on Main Street. According to a release from Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the robber demanded money from a bank employee and fled on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.
The robber ran to a white older model Ford SUV with a Pittsburgh Steelers vanity plate on the front. The SUV also has a yellow and blue Hawaiian style lei hanging from the rear view mirror.
Officials say the robber was headed south on N.C. Hwy 49 toward Charlotte.
The robber was wearing dark jeans, dark colored zippered sweatshirt/jacket with a hood, dark t-shirt underneath and black slip-on style shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
