Crowd fight draws police presence at Harding University HS

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A crowd fight involving several students was reported at Harding University High School Friday afternoon, drawing a police response.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers say they arrived at the school, secured the scene and left. It happened around 2:30 p.m.
According to a source, three non-Harding students went on campus and started fighting Harding students. The source is not aware if there was chatter of a fight happening ahead of time.
The school is located on Alleghany Street off of Wilkinson Boulevard.
Details surrounding the alleged fight or those involved was not released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.