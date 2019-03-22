CPD: Driver detained after 3-year-old killed, mother injured in Lamar St. collision

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that happened on Thursday at the intersection of Lamar St. and Duke Ave.
The Richland County Coroner identified 3-year-old Jayana Summers as the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle. Her 23-year-old mother was also injured during the collision and is currently at a local hospital for her serious injuries, officials said.
“Our hearts break for the family during their tremendous loss. These tragedies weigh heavy on officers and first responders and are especially difficult when they involve children,” Chief Holbrook said.
CPD officers responded to the 900 block of Duke Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a Dodge Avenger was traveling eastbound on Duke Avenue as the victims crossed the roadway. When they made it to the other side, the vehicle struck them before crashing into a utility pole.
The male driver was immediately detained on scene, officials said. Officers conducted a field sobriety test and toxicology tests are pending with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Preliminary indicators suggest fatigue may have been a contributing factor in the collision; although the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
Traffic Safety Unit officers will discuss the facts of the case with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
