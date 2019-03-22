CMS launches ‘Guns Can’t’ social campaign to increase awareness and promote positivity

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools unveiled a new social media campaign Thursday intended to increase awareness of the harm weapons can inflict on the hopes and dreams of students.
The campaign is called “Guns Can’t” and the initiative highlights the talents and abilities of students while emphasizing that weapons can’t hope, dream or aspire.
The district’s goal in the campaign is to increase participation in, and awareness of, the increased district effort to keep schools safe.
The campaign launched with a series of posters contrasting what guns can’t do with what students can, including “Guns Can’t THINK But I Can” and “Guns Can’t SING But I Can.”
The campaign will be open for participation via social media and includes a generator feature that allows individuals in the community to create their own posters.
“This campaign has three clear goals,” said Dr. Clayton Wilcox, superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. “We want to help keep weapons out of our schools, lift up our young people’s talents and abilities, and invite the participation of everyone in keeping schools safe.”
At a media briefing Thursday, CMS Chief Communications Officer Tracy Russ unveiled the campaign and discussed the importance of community-wide engagement in keeping schools safe.
“Guns Can’t is based on a simple idea – gun violence in schools stands in the way of students who can make the most of their talents, skills and abilities in safe schools,” Russ said. “We invite everyone to participate in Guns Can’t and join us in working to keep schools safe, welcoming environments for teaching and learning.”
The new campaign is one of several safety and security measures contained in a districtwide initiative called the CMS Circle of Safety, which identifies what schools, students, families and the community can do to keep schools safe.
