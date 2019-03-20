Woman reported missing in Holden Beach found dead in Sampson County; husband arrested, charged with murder

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Judy Brown Brock, a Holden Beach woman who was reported missing Friday, was found dead in a wooded area in Sampson County on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Holden Beach Police Department, Philip Harry Brock, 71, Judy’s husband, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with Judy’s death. Philip Brock was placed in the Brunswick County Jail under no bond at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.
“We’re all shocked”
The couple’s home was a crime scene Wednesday night.
According to WECT’s Ben Smart on the scene, crime scene tape surrounded the home located on Greensboro Street. Several law enforcement and forensic investigators were on the property.
Residents of Greensboro Street, who are mostly retired, said investigators have been in and out of the home all weekend.
“We are all shocked. Nobody expected this,” a neighbor said.
According to the neighbor, Judy was a retired teacher of Brunswick County Schools. She was also the president of the General Federation Women’s Club of Holden Beach, according to the organization’s website.
The neighbor said Brock was supposed to be at the women’s club the night she went missing.
Ann Landis, a member of the club, tells WECT Judy taught French at West Brunswick High School.
“Judy was our president and loved dearly by our membership. We are truly devastated by the news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Landis.
A Silver Alert was issued for Judy on Saturday afternoon. The Silver Alert said she had last been seen on Greensboro Street in Holden Beach.
Holden Beach police confirmed Wednesday that Philip was the first person to report Judy missing early Friday morning.
Searches for Brock were conducted on land, water and air by crews from the Holden Beach Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-Beach Fire Department, Brunswick Search and Rescue and NC Marine Patrol.
