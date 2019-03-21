Teen charged in multiple home break-ins in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A teen was charged for his involvement in multiple home break-ins in Charlotte Thursday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives charged 17-year-old Ziar Dawkins for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor and two counts of possession of stolen property.
On Thursday, March 14, officers responded to a home break-in on Parkton Road, spoke with witnesses and developed a suspect description as well as the description of a car involved in the incident.
A search warrant was served at Dawkins’s home Thursday.
Officials conducted a traffic stop on a car that had been involved in multiple burglaries. Items from the March 14 burglary and stolen items associated with various other break-ins throughout the city were located.
Detectives are reviewing similar cases and additional charges may be filed.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600
