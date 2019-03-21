Special Teams Send Checkers Over Syracuse

That same trio struck again on an early man advantage in the third period, with Necas again ripping a one-timer in on nearly identical fashion to extend the lead. Syracuse would push back hard throughout the night, including working four power plays, but the Checkers’ penalty kill continued to be rock solid and shut them down each time. Part of that lock-down defense was another strong performance by Alex Nedeljkovic, who finished the night with 32 saves to collect his 30th win of the season.