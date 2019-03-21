Report: Dogs starved to death in kennels after owner ‘forgot’ about them

Donald Anthony Armand (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 21, 2019 at 1:14 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 1:16 PM

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man was arrested Thursday after deputies say two dogs were found dead in kennels on his property.

The investigation began two days earlier when a utilities worker went to a home on Springdale Park Road to turn off the power. That worker spotted one of the deceased dogs in a kennel and notified Animal Services, who in turn went to the property and contacted the owner, 26-year-old Donald Anthony Armand.

When Armand said he couldn’t get to the home until the next day, Animal Services called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was obtained and detectives searching the property found a second deceased dog in another kennel on the other side of the property.

Investigators say neither dog had food or water in the kennels. A veterinarian examination confirmed both dogs died of starvation.

According to the report, Armand told detectives he “was going through a bad separation and was staying and working in Charlotte and forgot about the dogs.”

On Thursday, Armand was taken before a magistrate and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty. He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center where he was given a $5,500 bond.

