3 SC Powerball players win at least $1 million in Wednesday night drawing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Three Powerball tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing that were purchased in South Carolina are now worth $1 million or more.
One ticket matched all five numbers except the Powerball for a winning $1 million ticket. Two other tickets matched all five numbers and the purchaser also put on the additional PowerPlay option to push their winnings to $2 million.
The winning numbers on Wednesday night were 10-14-50-53-63 and Powerball 21 with a Powerplay of 2.
Nobody won the huge Powerball jackpot that soared to $550 million, making it the game’s eighth largest top prize in history.
The last time someone won the jackpot was back in December. Since then, it has rolled over 23 times.
A ticket to play costs $2. A player has to choose five numbers between one and 69 and then pick one Powerball number between one and 26. If all the numbers match, someone just became a half a billion dollars richer.
The odds of winning are one in 293 million and the next drawing is Saturday night.
