Salaries of Landis town leaders released amid SBI embezzlement investigation

LANDIS, NC (WBTV) - The salaries of two top Landis town officials were released Thursday, just over a month after the pair resigned while under investigation by the SBI.
Former town manager and fire chief Reed Linn was compensated $286,541.10 last year while former finance officer Ginger Gibson made $216,168.66, according to a town transparency page created to reveal audit, budget and salary information.
The transparency page was recently created “to provide the public with transparency into town finances and operations.”
According to what was previously posted, Linn (listed as Douglas Linn) was making $69,077. The page noted that the state average for such a position is $92,817. Gibson was listed as making $58,937. Average pay for that position was noted as being $66,733.
At the bottom of the page, there was a note regarding the salaries of Linn and Gibson that read, “*Approved salary amounts. Actual amounts unknown, pending investigation / forensic audit.”
Linn and Gibson stole in excess of $25,000 from the Town’s payroll account over a period of several years, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in district court.
The investigation led the town to file their suit after discovering that “unauthorized compensation” allowed Gibson and Linn the opportunity to receive contributions that they otherwise were ineligible for. It also indicated that the pair had inflated their incomes in order to better conceal the additional compensation.
The lawsuit requested that the pair both have their retirement and 401(k) accounts frozen and that they repay the Town in excess of $25,000 each in unauthorized spending.
Police Chief Kenny Isenhour is serving as interim town manager at this time and has worked with local officials to ensure more transparency moving forward.
No ruling has been given on the lawsuit at this time and Linn and Gibson have provided no comment regarding this update.
