Rain moves out overnight, making way for a pretty pleasant weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A couple of sprinkles are working their way through the area this afternoon, which will likely turn into more actual showers by later this evening. In the mountains there could even be some brief snow, but this will generally be at elevations above 3500ft.
Otherwise, this area of rain departs quickly overnight, giving way to clearing and breezy conditions for Friday.
Friday temps will make their way back into the mid 60s for the first time in almost a week! Temps will continue to run in the mid-upper 60s through both weekend days as well, with the breeze relaxing and plenty of sun both days.
By Monday our next front begins to approach. We'll be up in the low 70s for some before a round of rain (with some thunder too) moves through during the evening. Behind that front, it's a bit cooler for Tuesday & Wednesday of next week.
Enjoy your evening!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
