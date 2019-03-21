Police looking for missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen leaving her home in Charlotte Monday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 39-year-old Vatsla Watkins is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.
CMPD responded to her home and met with her family on March 18 around 1 p.m.,
Watkins reportedly left the residence during the early morning hours in a silver, 2004 Mercedes-Benz C230.
This car is a four-door sedan with a Carolina Panthers North Carolina license plate of 8215CP.
Watkins is described as standing 5′4″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing and black lightweight jacket and blue jeans.
Watkins has not been heard from or seen by her family and friends since she left.
Anyone who sees or has information about Watkins or her vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.
In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
