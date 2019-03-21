Pineville Police to work with Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on next targeted speeding enforcement operation

“Our neighborhood welcomes the increased presence of law enforcement of any branch! We rejoiced in seeing the focus on making our streets (and sidewalks) safer by controlling the speed on a road that directly engages pedestrian traffic,” said the John Argenta, the President of the Jetton Cove Homeowners Association. “I’m hopeful that the visibility of the officers will make drivers who ignore safety and speed limits think twice about speeding in Jetton. On behalf of myself and our community with extend our sincere thanks to all of the officers for their help!”