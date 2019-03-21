Person shot, injured while working on crane tower in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - One person was injured after being shot while working on a crane tower in Lincoln County Wednesday night.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg while working on a crane tower at the Lake Norman Quarry.
Officials received a call around 8 p.m. about shots being fired in the area.
The caller told officials that it appeared to be two weapons and it sounded like someone was doing target practice.
Deputies checked the nearby roads to see if they could locate anyone shooting. Officials say the incident is not being treated as an active shooter incident.
Detectives are interviewing a person of interest in the case.
Deputies were able to take the injured person to the main gate at the quarry to meet Lincoln County EMS.
The investigation into the incident is continuing and no further information was released.
