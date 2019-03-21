Person rushed to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Walsh Boulevard.
March 20, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in south Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Walsh Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Police say they responded to the scene in reference to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon.

One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by Medic.

Emergency officials say the person suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

