Person rushed to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in south Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Walsh Boulevard around 8 p.m.
Police say they responded to the scene in reference to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon.
One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by Medic.
Emergency officials say the person suffered serious injuries in the shooting.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
