Man struck by bullet, injured while working on crane tower in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was injured after being struck by a bullet while working on a crane tower in Lincoln County Wednesday night.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 47-year-old man was operating a crane at the the Lake Norman Quarry when he was struck in the leg by a piece of shrapnel.
He was able to climb down from the crane and deputies assisted him to the main gate of the facility to be treated by Lincoln County EMS.
He was then taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte.
Workers on site said the incident occurred around 8 p.m. when the shrapnel ricocheted off a piece of equipment hitting the man.
The caller told officials that it sounded like multiple weapons being fired.
Officials checked the area and went to a location on Glover Lane where several individuals had been shooting at targets with semi-automatic weapons.
Several people were interviewed and weapons were seized.
Detectives will take their findings to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed in the case.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.