Man labeled as ‘career offender’ sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling heroin in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling heroin in Rowan County Wednesday.
According to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, 53-year-old Curtis Cowan plead guilty to one count of distribution of heroin in December and was sentenced to 156 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Cowan was described as a “career offender” under federal law, based on his prior convictions for second degree kidnapping, attempted second degree kidnapping and extortion.
In April and May of 2017, Cowan reportedly sold about one gram of heroin to a confidential informant working with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Both sales happened in public parking lots of retails business located in Salisbury.
The case was investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
