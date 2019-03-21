Man charged with assaulting girlfriend’s 7-year-old son

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Salisbury man was charged with assaulting a child after an investigation by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, the investigation on February 27 when a deputy was dispatched to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. A 7-year-old boy was being treated for multiple injuries that were consistent with an assault.
Investigators determined that the boy had been beaten with a belt. He had injuries and large red marks on right arm, chest, shoulder, lower back, right side, and right thigh, according to the report.
Derrick Leon Thomas, 51, was charged with assault on a minor. Bond was set at $1500.
The child was placed in the custody of his grandmother. DSS was also notified.
