Man arrested for shooting 16-year-old near south Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested for shooting a 16-year-old boy at an apartment complex in south Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 18-year-old Makel Javon Sadler was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, shooting in the city limits and destruction of evidence
The incident happened on Walsh Boulevard around 8 p.m.
Police say they responded to the scene in reference to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon.
A 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by Medic.
An investigation revealed that the 16-year-old and Sadler knew each other and the incident happened outside of an apartment complex.
Sadler was taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
