Man accused of impersonating officer arrested on multiple charges

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Statesville man was arrested Tuesday on a list of charges involving impersonating a law enforcement officer and drug possession.
Matthew Lee Sells, 24, is charged with misdemeanor possession of a blue light, misdemeanor impersonate a law enforcement officer by insignia, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, felony maintain a dwelling, vehicle or place to sell controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a concealed firearm, felony possession of controlled substance in jail or prison, and a window tint violation.
Sells was pulled over when a deputy with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office noticed his vehicle appeared to impersonating a law enforcement vehicle. Officials say the vehicle had two, operational blue lights mounted inside, a sticker that read “HP 511” and another with the “K-9” insignia.
A search of Sells’ vehicle turned up a concealed weapon, drugs and drug paraphernalia, deputies say.
“It is extremely concerning to us in law enforcement to see how much effort this man put into making his vehicle appear to be a law enforcement vehicle," said Sheriff Darren E. Campbell. "It is also very troubling, when you add into the whole picture he also had a weapon, and drugs.”
Sells’ vehicle was impounded pending further investigation and he was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was placed under a $16,000 bond.
