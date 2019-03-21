Lenoir Charity hit by thieves, cameras capture crooks in action

LENOIR, NC (WBTV) - For more than 50 years, the Yokefellow charity in Lenoir has been helping people. Now, it appears, some people have been helping themselves to some of the donations given to the group.
Early Sunday morning four people, apparently working together, loaded up several carloads of donated items. The items were at the donor room and deck outside. No one works during those hours and it is on the honor system, say officials. The group has had some minor thefts before, but this time the thieves cleaned out the room and left only empty bins.
“It makes us angry,” said Director Sharon Harmon. ”If they needed something we would give it to them.”
The thefts were not out of need, she believes, but more to sell to get money. Donations are critical for Yokefellow, she added.
Items are given to people who truly need them, or sold in the thrift store to generate funds to buy food and medicine and pay light bills for the needy.
Mabel Turnmire is a client at the charity and could not believe that someone had taken all that they did.
“They are stealing from the community,” said Mabel.
Police are studying surveillance video of the thieves in action and are working some leads but so far, no arrests. They hope anyone who has information will call them.
If you have any information about the incident, call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.
