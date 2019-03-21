Leader of Charlotte rap group sentenced to 9 years for bank fraud, identity theft in million-dollar scheme

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The leader of a Charlotte rap group most known for a million-dollar identity theft scheme, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for bank and wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges Thursday.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, 30-year-old Damonte Withers was sentenced to nine years in prison and additionally was ordered to serve two years under court supervision and to pay $1,068,511.87 in restitution.
Withers pleaded guilty in federal court in June 2018.
Withers’ co-defendants, James Willingham, Jr., 24; Deandre Howze, 23; Jeffrey Monteith, 22; and Laerek Williams, 26; as well as co-conspirators Alexsandera Mobley, 28; Lakesiah Norman, 37; and Sharrieff Pope, 25 previously plead guilty and were sentenced for their involvement in the conspiracy.
According to court documents, Withers, also known as "Tony Da Boss" on social media, and his co-conspirators, were members of a Charlotte hip-hop group known as the "FreeBandz Gang" or "FBG."
Officials say from Feb. 2014 through Jan. 2016, Withers conspired with others to commit bank fraud by engaging in what is commonly known as a "card-cracking" scheme.
As part of the scheme, the group recruited people to hand over their bank account ATM/debit cards and PINs in exchange for the promise of an easy pay-day.
The group members would then deposit fraudulent or stolen checks into the bank accounts using ATMs or mobile banking apps, triggering a credit to the account.
Court records show that the group would then quickly withdraw cash from the accounts, before the banks could determine the deposited checks were worthless.
From Oct. 2016 to Dec. 2017, members of FBG conspired to commit wire fraud using victims' stolen identities to fraudulently get cellphones, tablets and other goods so they could resell them for profit.
Members of the group obtained victims' names, social security numbers, dates of birth, and other personal identifying information, and used that information to make fake IDs, which they then used to complete fraudulent credit applications in the identity theft victims' names.
Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement found Withers to be in possession of several items used to make the fake ID cards, and of the personal identifying information of at least 18 people.
Withers previously admitted to causing between $550,000 and $1.5 million in losses as a result of his fraud.
