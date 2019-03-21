Kannapolis Jazz Series announced

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: The City is “jazzing” up Sunday afternoons with a new four-week jazz series. From 1-3 p.m., each Sunday, beginning May 5 through May 26, jazz music will fill the air for everyone to enjoy.
Concerts are free and will be in Veterans Park, 118 N. Main St. Food will be available for sale on site.
The schedule is as follows:
May 5 Brian Burton TrioMay 12 Toni Tupponce Trio
May 19 Andre Ferreri & Dawn Anthony
May 26 Buff Dillard Music Quartet
Formed in 2013, the Concord, N.C. based Brian Burton Trio is focused on bringing jazz to new audiences. They perform a diverse and accessible mix that spans many musical idioms. Even people who “don’t like jazz” can enjoy this nuanced blend. Those who already do will appreciate the amount stylistic and historical ground covered by the group. The core line-up consists of Brian Burton on drums, Ben Davenport on keys and vocals, and Scott McCloud on bass.
The Toni Tupponce Trio is a section of A Sign of the Times, a 22-piece Jazz band from Charlotte, dedicated to keeping the legacy of the African Diaspora alive through music, dance and spoken word. A Sign of the Times has been performing since 2002, and Tupponce was voted “Sexiest Voice in Charlotte” by the Charlotte Magazine.
Andre Ferreri & Dawn AnthonyOriginally from New York, Andre Ferreri is a self-taught guitarist who began playing at the age of nine. Andre started playing Jazz, R&B, and Top 40 music during his high school years, he then continued his studies in music composition and arranging at Berklee College of Music in Boston. His musical style was greatly influenced by many of the rock and roll legends of the time as well as jazz greats Joe Pass, Hank Garland, Wes Montgomery, Pat Martino and George Benson. Andre’s signature style combines the sound and energy of rock with improvisational jazz. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but raised in Georgia, Dawn considers herself a northerner with a southern heart! She attributes her versatility and skill to sing other genres to her classical training. Singing everything from classical to jazz, and musical theater to gospel she thrives on challenging herself to grow as a musician, and making connections with others beyond the words and notes on the page.
Buff Dillard Music Quartet Buff is premier International Smooth Jazz Solo Recording Artist offering some of the best cool, smooth and inspirational jazz around the globe. He’s performed as an opening act for Smooth Jazz Legends such as Boney James, Alex Bugnon, Walter Beasley, Kim Waters, Brian Simpson, Pieces Of A Dream and many more. He’s a musician, artist, producer, arranger and entertainer that excites his audiences with the smooth melodies of his trombone that he’s coined as “Bonejazz”. With over 30 years of experience, we are sure that you’ll be entertained.
