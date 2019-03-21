Jason Irving named principal of G.W. Carver in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - From Kannapolis City Schools: Jason Irving has been named the next principal of G.W. Carver Elementary School. He will replace Dr. Erik Johnson who announced previously that he would leave G.W. Carver at the end of the school year.
Since 2015, Jason Irving has been principal of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School. In October, he earned the honor of being Kannapolis City Schools’ 2018-2019 Principal of the Year. During his time as Woodrow Wilson’s principal, Mr. Irving has led the school to higher academic performance and has increased the academic growth of students each year. Woodrow Wilson Elementary has showed strong gains in academic achievement in all grade levels and in all subjects. The school also has met the state’s expectations for academic growth each year that Mr. Irving has been principal.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to lead G.W. Carver Elementary,” Irving said. “Woodrow Wilson has been my home since I first came to Kannapolis City Schools, and I love everyone there. I will miss my Woodrow family, but I am excited about the chance to become a part of G.W. Carver. It’s a wonderful school with outstanding students, staff, and families, and I am looking forward to getting to know them and starting our journey together.”
KCS Superintendent, Dr. Chip Buckwell, says Jason Irving is an excellent principal. “Mr. Irving is extremely positive and encouraging, but he also sets high expectations for himself, his students, and his staff. It’s a combination that leads to high academic achievement and a positive school culture. He will do an outstanding job at G.W. Carver, and we’re excited to give him this opportunity.”
Mr. Irving first came to Kannapolis City Schools in 2013. He began as Woodrow Wilson Elementary School’s Curriculum Coordinator and was promoted to the principal position in 2015. Prior to joining Kannapolis City Schools, Mr. Irving was a teacher and Literacy/Co-Teaching Facilitator in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System. He graduated from The State University of New York at Potsdam with a degree in Elementary Education and Speech Communication. He earned his master’s degree in School Administration from UNC Charlotte.
Mr. Irving will begin his new role as principal of G.W. Carver Elementary on July 1st. Kannapolis City Schools is beginning the search process for a new principal for Woodrow Wilson Elementary.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.