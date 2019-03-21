Jason Irving named principal of G.W. Carver in Kannapolis

Since 2015, Jason Irving has been principal of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School. In October, he earned the honor of being Kannapolis City Schools’ 2018-2019 Principal of the Year. During his time as Woodrow Wilson’s principal, Mr. Irving has led the school to higher academic performance and has increased the academic growth of students each year. Woodrow Wilson Elementary has showed strong gains in academic achievement in all grade levels and in all subjects. The school also has met the state’s expectations for academic growth each year that Mr. Irving has been principal.