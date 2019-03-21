Increase in daytime burglaries sparks investigation in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - An increase in daytime burglaries is sparking an investigation in York County.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the county has had an increase in burglaries on Black Highway, Owens Road, Windy Hill Road, Old Limestone Road and South Paraham Road.
Officials say the burglaries have occurred between noon and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Sheriff Kevin Tolson asks residents to keep a look out for their neighbors and call the Sheriff’s Office if they see any suspicious people or vehicles in the area.
In addition, residents could take photos of the suspicious activity with a phone or camera, that could be very helpful for investigators.
Citizens who witness or have information about criminal activity are advised call 803-628-3056 or 628-3059 with information and call 911 if you see any burglary in progress.
