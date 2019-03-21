Crime Stoppers: Police looking for group of thieves that stole ATM from store

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the group of people who stole an ATM from the inside of a convenience store after hours.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of March 2nd at the Xpress Shop gas station off of E. W.T. Harris Blvd. in northeast Charlotte.
Surveillance video shows the group pull up to the front of the store in a truck. They get out of the vehicle and start breaking into the building.
“You could tell by this video that these guys thoroughly thought this thing out,” said Detective Brandon Miller with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
A camera inside the store shows the disguised bandits entering the front of the building. It soon becomes clear that they have a specific item in mind.
“People target cigarettes, beer or anything else of high value, but these guys went for the most expensive thing in the store – the ATM,” explained Miller.
They spend several minutes getting in the store and then tying a chain around the ATM. It’s connected to their truck.
“It’s very surprising that these guys were able to stay here this long alongside of W.T. Harris, a major road, even in the middle of the night, and they were actually able to get away,” said Miller.
The surveillance video shows the group use their truck to yank the ATM out of place. They then hoist it into the back of their truck and leave. While they were able to escape the business, before police arrived at the scene, Miller says thieves did make one mistake.
“During this particular incident, the tailgate and one of the tail lights was actually ripped off the truck and collected by CMPD,” explained Miller.
He said the damaged vehicle is something police want the public to keep an eye out for.
The vehicle is a newer model silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck with an extended cab and camper on the back.
If you have any information that could help police crack this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for any information that leads police to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.