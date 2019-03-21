CMS gets failing grade on new report measuring lead in school drinking water

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A newly released report by the Environment America Research & Policy Center grading 32 states’ policies for addressing lead in school drinking water has given North Carolina a failing grade.
The report, specifically singles out Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) stating “41 out of 89 schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg district had taps with lead exceeding 15 ppb." According to EPA standards, lead concentrations in drinking water should be below the EPA action level of 15 parts per billion.
States were graded on five main criteria:
Getting the lead out: Are schools required to proactively remove lead from water delivery systems, or only required to take action in response to testing if at all? Are required steps sufficient to eliminate the threat of lead contamination?
The “lead standard”: What level of lead triggers mandatory remedial action?
Testing: Is testing required, and if so, how are tests conducted, and how often?
Public disclosure and transparency: How much information is being shared with parents and the public?
Applicability: Do the state laws apply to both schools and early childhood programs? Does the law apply to all schools and child care centers, or just those built before a certain year?
The report mentions part of the reasoning for North Carolina’s failing grade is lack of state policies in place for lead testing in schools.
Along with the report, local leaders and experts on lead exposure joined Environment North Carolina asking for swift actions to ensure safe drinking water in North Carolina’s schools.
Representative Harry Warren (R - Rowan) filed House Bill 386 on Tuesday, March 19th, asking for “an act to require certain public schools and child care facilities in North Carolina to test drinking water for the presence of lead”.
We’ve reached out to CMS for comment on this report’s findings and are waiting for response.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.