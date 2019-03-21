Cloudy with evening showers, potential thunder moves into the area overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re tracking two wet-weather systems on the map this morning. The first is an area of low pressure that brought heavy rain overnight to central and eastern North Carolina overnight. That brought a little bit of rain to the WBTV viewing area last night, but it’s moving away now, so just a few sprinkles linger at daybreak.
The second system is back to our west will turn out to be the more important one to the WBTV viewing area as more widespread showers – maybe even a few thunder rumbles – return later today. Until that western rain arrives, most of today will just be cloudy with afternoon readings not far from 60°.
Evening showers will push off to the east and skies will clear overnight with lows falling back to the 30s.
Looking ahead, we're dry again for Friday and the weekend, with temperatures on a nice warming trend. Highs Friday are expected to be in the low to mid 60s Friday and Saturday before jumping to the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Sunshine will dominate Friday and Saturday (though there will be a gusty breeze to contend with Friday) before more clouds filter in on Sunday. The next chance for rain will arrive on Monday with highs in the lower 70s before cooling back into the lower 60s Tuesday as the rain moves out.
Hope you have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
