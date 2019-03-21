Cloudy with evening showers, potential thunder moves into the area overnight

Looking ahead, we're dry again for Friday and the weekend, with temperatures on a nice warming trend. Highs Friday are expected to be in the low to mid 60s Friday and Saturday before jumping to the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Sunshine will dominate Friday and Saturday (though there will be a gusty breeze to contend with Friday) before more clouds filter in on Sunday. The next chance for rain will arrive on Monday with highs in the lower 70s before cooling back into the lower 60s Tuesday as the rain moves out.