Bus driver charged after school bus carrying 16 students runs off road, crashes in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials say a bus driver was charged after a school bus ran off the road and crashed in Stanly County early Thursday morning.
According to highway patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Palestine Road.
The bus was headed north on the road when it ran off the right side of the road through a ditch and collided with a culvert pipe.
Officials say the bus kept going through a second ditch and culver pipe until it stopped.
The were 16 students on board from North Stanly High School and North Stanly Middle School.
Some children were taken to the hospital, but officials say injuries were not serious.
The bus driver, Sarah Williams, was charged with failure to maintain proper lane of travel.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.