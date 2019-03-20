Wilmington bulldog named Cadbury’s newest bunny

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - He did it! Everyone put your paws together, Wilmington’s very own Henri the English bulldog has been named the new Cadbury bunny.
Following a “ruff” competition, Henri and his adorable wrinkles beat out 4,000 other contests in Cadbury’s first ever “Bunny Tryouts.”
He was among 20 semi-finalists named last week.
This Easter, Henri, who lives with his owners Kathie and Tim Santillo, will star with the Cadbury bunny in their upcoming Clucking Bunny commercial expected to be released in April.
