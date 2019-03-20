VIDEO: SC teen thought to never talk again speaks for first time in nearly 2 years

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - A young man doctors thought would never walk or talk again after a horrible crash is defying the odds, and proving to everyone he won’t stay seated - or stay quiet - for long.
Jackson Gannon, of South Carolina, was hit head-on in a car crash in Georgia in June 2017. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in the ICU for some time with serious brain damage, pneumonia, a blood clot and a staff infection.
Doctors didn’t think he’d live... and if he did by some chance survive, they didn’t think he’d ever walk or speak again. Now 21 months later, not only is Jackson walking on his own - he sounded out his first words since the 2017 crash on Monday night.
The family shared video of the incredible update on their “Praying for Jackson” Facebook page, along with some inspirational words:
“Jackson’s first words!!!!! Praise God from Whom all blessings flow!!!! Jackson is beginning to speak!!! #toGodbetheglory #hardworkpaysoff #happytears”
WBTV first told you about Jackson in September when a local fishing group held a tournament to raise money to buy Jackson special equipment to help with his motor skills. The fundraiser was a huge success, but something else happened after the story ran.
The CEO of Avora Health - a health center based in Asheville - just happened to be in Charlotte and saw the On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll segment. The CEO emailed WBTV offering to help Jackson - using an experimental piece of equipment called the GyroStim - for free.
The GyroStim, doctors said, had shown positive results in patients with adversely affected speech conditions. They thought maybe it could help Jackson, too.
“One of the reasons that we did reach out was... the news story said that he’s not communicating verbally - and we have seen it in the clinic. We have seen that change in the GyroStim from training,” said Dr. Kim Fox with Avora Health.
When we last saw Jackson in January, he mouthed a word for the first time in the session we went to. He was also more balanced with walking and interacting more at school.
Jackson’s mother, Stasea Morris, posts regular updates about her son’s progress. She says so much has changed.
Recently, she asked him if he wanted to sit down after dinner, and he shook his head no - something he hadn’t been able to do for a long time. Then, he walked over to the sink and started washing the dishes.
You can follow Jackson’s amazing recovery on the Facebook page here, and you can help the family with medical expenses at their GoFundMe page here.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.