Suspects detained after high-speed chase weaves in and out of northeast Charlotte traffic for miles

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A high speed chase that began in east Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon continued on for miles as the suspects weaved around traffic around the city before ultimately being detained off The Plaza.
The pursuit began after officers attempted to serve a felony warrant at 4:45 p.m. near North Tryon. When officers arrived at the apartment complex to serve the warrant, the suspects fled the scene in a white Kia.
The chase would continue on major and residential roads, oftentimes at high speeds, throughout northeast Charlotte before the suspects ultimately exited the car and were soon captured on foot by officers.
Three suspects have been taken into custody, including two who were served the outstanding warrants.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.