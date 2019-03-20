Suspect flees scene after shooting man following argument in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An argument at an apartment complex off of W.T. Harris Boulevard resulted in a shooting that left one man injured and the shooter on-the-loose after fleeing the scene on foot.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Snow Lane, a residential street in east Charlotte.
Upon arriving at the scene, Medic transported the victim to the hospital as CMPD officers began investigating the incident.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
