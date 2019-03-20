Queens beats Augusta to advance to the NCAA Division II Elite 8

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Queens started the season with only one starter back, but on Tuesday night, they punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II Elite 8 for the second straight season.
The Royals only led by one at the half, but used a 23-9 second half run to pull away for the 91-78 win over Augusta.
Shaun Williett would tally another double-double as he had 33 points and 13 rebounds. He was also name the regional’s MVP.
Jermaine Patterson was huge off the bench for the Royals as he had 12 points and starters Lewis Diankulu and Daniel Carr each had 11.
Augusta was lead by Deane Williams who had 25 points and 9 impressive blocks.
The Royals now advance to the Elite 8 which will be played in Evansville, IN starting on March 27th.
