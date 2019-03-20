Person injured during stabbing in north Charlotte

March 20, 2019 at 6:06 AM EST - Updated March 20 at 6:06 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A person was stabbed in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Milhaven Lane near Sunset Road around 6:30 a.m.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries. Officials have not said what events led up to the stabbing or if a suspect is in custody.

Charlotte Fire Department also responded to the scene where a shed was on fire. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.

