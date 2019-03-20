Neighbors react to deadly shooting at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Police have officially identified the man who died after a shooting at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex Monday night.
22-year-old Jamontae Morris was shot at the 901 Place Apartments and rushed to the hospital, according to police. They announced Tuesday evening that Morris had died of his injuries.
Bre Milton, a student at Central Piedmont Community College and resident of 901 Place, said she was very surprised by what had happened in her complex.
“To hear that somebody actually got killed, that was very shocking,” Milton told WBTV.
She said she has lived in the community a little over a year. On the complex’s website the apartments are described as “student apartments”. Milton said that Monday night was not the first time there has been trouble in the community.
“I have heard gunshots out here before, but I’ve never seen it like how it was last night,” said Milton.
Terry Vaught, a UNC Charlotte student living in the complex, said his family had reservations about the community prior to him moving in.
“My mom didn’t even want me to come here when I first moved over here. She kept telling me to find something different,” Vaught explained.
Some residents told WBTV that Monday night’s shooting has them now feeling a little unsettled.
“I come outside at night as you can see. I walk my dog so I mean it’s very scary to know that something can happen and that it happened three buildings down from me,” said Milton.
Vaught told WBTV that he thinks police will be able to find the person responsible for this killing.
“This is a small complex. Everybody knows each other. I’m sure they’re going to catch the person,” said Vaught.
A spokesperson for UNC Charlotte confirmed that Morris was not a student at the university. They also said the 901 Place complex was not affiliated with the school.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.