Multi-vehicle accident leaves one person injured, lane closed in Gaston Coutny

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - An accident involving two vehicles in Gaston County Wednesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to the hospital for minor injuries and a lane to be shutdown along the road.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Mariposa Road and Alexis Lucia Road and left one vehicle overturned. A lane on Mariposa Road will be reopened after the scene has been cleared.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.