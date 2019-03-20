Multi-vehicle accident leaves one person injured, lane closed in Gaston Coutny

Vehicle overturned off Mariposa Road
March 20, 2019 at 2:58 PM EST - Updated March 20 at 2:58 PM

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - An accident involving two vehicles in Gaston County Wednesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to the hospital for minor injuries and a lane to be shutdown along the road.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Mariposa Road and Alexis Lucia Road and left one vehicle overturned. A lane on Mariposa Road will be reopened after the scene has been cleared.

No further information has been released at this time.

