Man who stabbed, killed cousin sentenced to 6-9 years in prison

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - A Hickory man who fatally stabbed his cousin could spend at least nine years in prison.
Arthur Lee Robinson, 54, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to an active prison term of six to nine years Wednesday.
Robinson will serve his sentence in the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
He pleaded guilty to the Oct. 2, 2016, stabbing death of 63-year-old Kester Hewitt, his cousin and roommate, after an argument between the two men.
Officers from Hickory Police Department responded to several calls about disturbance between the men at the home, but Robinson was not there each time.
Officials told Hewitt to lock the door and call law enforcement if Robinson returned.
Around 4:45 a.m., someone called 911 about a stabbing. Robinson was at the home when police arrived and found Hewitt dead in the living room with multiple stab wounds to his head and chest.
Robinson denied any involvement in the fatal stabbing, but investigators noticed blood on his sock when they interviewed him.
After searching the home, they found a knife in his bedroom, and a DNA analysis of the blood on the knife confirmed it to be the murder weapon.
The autopsy report from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center determined Hewitt’s cause of death as sharp force injuries to the head and chest.
