Man arrested six years after deadly Caldwell County crash

BURKELEY COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A man police believe is responsible for killing another driver in a 2013 wreck in Caldwell County has been arrested after six years of authorities searching to find him.
Neal Audet, 35, was arrested near Charleston, SC on Wednesday afternoon and charged with aggravated felony death by vehicle and DWI.
Brian Christian Carroll, 30, was killed in the accident which took place off of Zacks Fork Road in January of 2013.
Audet was ejected from the vehicle and hospitalized with very serious injuries. After recovering, police say, he left the area before he was charged.
Asked if he’d been hiding out during this time, Audet denied that, stating that he had just been “living.”
