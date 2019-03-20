Man arrested in Lenoir after police find multiple different narcotics in vehicle

LENOIR, NC (WBTV) - Lenoir Police found drugs worth in excess of $5,400 in the vehicle of a man driving just outside of Downtown.
Jordan Elizabeth Fredrick, 24, was stopped on Scroggs Avenue near Main Street on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after 2:00 p.m. Fredrick was initially pulled over for a seatbelt violation but upon searching his vehicle, police discovered over nine grams of crack cocaine, two grams of heroin and nearly 22 grams of methamphetamine.
Fredrick was arrested at the scene and charged for one count each with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. In addition to this, he has also been charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of controlled substances.
Fredrick was taken into custody and has an initial court date on Wednesday. No further information has been released at this time and anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to contact the Lenoir Police Department at 757-2100.
