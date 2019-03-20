Lincoln County 8-year-old suffers severe injuries after falling from mower

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - An 8-year-old boy has been airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after falling from a mower that was being ridden by his mother.
The accident occurred off of Clark Creek Road in Lincolnton shortly after 5:00 p.m. when the child’s mother was mowing the lawn with a small child on her lap and an 8-year-old boy riding on the deck of the vehicle.
The boy fell from the mower and the mother stopped it but failed to disengage the blades, which struck the child on the left leg and both arms. He is currently undergoing surgery for his injuries.
No further information by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
