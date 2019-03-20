House fire in Salisbury displaces five

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after fire damaged a home in Salisbury on Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported just before 3:00 am in the 400 block of Grace Street, near Fairmont Avenue. The caller told 911 that the fire was in the kitchen.
Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department reported smoke showing when they first arrived.
Investigators said the fire was contained to the kitchen and that it was likely caused by discarded smoking materials.
The American Red Cross is helping the family of five who were displaced by the fire.
No injuries were reported.
