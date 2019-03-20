High school evacuated due to bomb threat in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A high school was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Cabarrus County Wednesday.
According to authorities, Hickory Ridge High School, in Harrisburg, was evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of the bomb threat.
Officials say the threat came after school had already dismissed for the day.
School staff and students who were still there for afterschool activities had to evacuate.
Law enforcement officials are checking out the building.
No one was injured and no further information was released.
