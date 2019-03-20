First day of spring kicks off days-long warm-up for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It has been a beautiful first day of spring! While temps have remained a few degrees below average, we will warm up a little more each day for the rest of the week.
A coastal low is hovering just off the coast. Most of the rain will stay to our east but there is at least a small chance that a few of those showers could sneak into the WBTV viewing area late this evening and into the night. They should be fairly light but at least possible.
Thursday will take us back to the low 60s. There should be a few more clouds with showers possible late in the day. The chance stands at about 30%.
Friday and the weekend look fantastic! We should finally be dry for the whole stretch! We will be in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be closer to 70. Another chance for rain will arrive early next week.
Happy spring!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
