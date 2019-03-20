Financial assistance for Atrium patient stripped without notice

A pilot program was implemented in late 2017 at some of our Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast practices to automate and electronically connect our billing and financial assistance services. We believe this program will ultimately streamline the process, making it more convenient and accurate for all our patients. As intended with pilot programs of this type, it is designed to test a concept, identify any issues and then correct them before the program is implemented more broadly. After reviewing Ms. Whiting's concerns, we found that her son, Kevin Whiting, should have qualified for charity care for his medical services. Our team has corrected this error and has fully cleared these charges from Mr. Whiting's account. It is important to note that while the billing issue was being researched, expert care was continually offered to the Whiting family. We appreciate Ms. Whiting advocating for her family and are glad this issue was identified. By detecting this issue, it will allow us to remedy this situation in our pilot program and ensure it doesn't happen to any other patients in the future.