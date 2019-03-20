Drugs found, men arrested with stolen car possibly connected to thefts from a dozen cars in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police arrested two men Wednesday who were found with a stolen car possibly connected to at least a dozen thefts from cars in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives charged 24-year-old Cameron Torrence and 19-year-old Javiere Green for their involvement in the crimes.
On Wednesday, officers were advised that there was an stolen vehicle license plate reader hit on Bradford Drive near Lynn Street.
The stolen vehicle was a 2018 white Nissan Altima that was a rental car that had not been returned.
CMPD’s helicopter quickly located the stolen vehicle and provided patrol officers with the location to try and recover it.
Officials believed that this stolen vehicle fit the description of a suspect vehicle that had been involved in a series of at least 12 thefts from cars that happened a week ago.
When officers reached the location of the white Nissan, they also saw that it was with a gray Nissan Altima. Officers were additionally told that items were being moved from the white car into the gray car while they were parked on North Hoskins Road.
Cameron Torrence was seen standing near the white Nissan and Javiere Green was seen getting out of the gray Nissan. The officer detained Torrence and Green and waited for additional officers to assist.
Officers searched the white Nissan and found crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Officers also searched the gray Nissan Altima and found marijuana and evidence related to several thefts from cars a week ago.
Torrence was charged with possession with intent to sale/distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Green was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Division detectives are working to determine if these suspects have any involvement in similar cases.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
