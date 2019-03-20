Confederate monument in Salisbury defaced for second time in 7 months

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Confederate monument in downtown Salisbury has been splashed with white paint for the second time in the last seven months.
Overnight, someone splashed paint on “Fame,” the statue in the median of W. Innes Street and Church Street in Salisbury. The paint mainly landed at waist level of the statue that depicts a dead Confederate soldier and what has been variously described as an angel or a muse.
There is also white paint on the base of the statue and the street.
In August, paint was splashed on the monument.
By mid-morning on August 18, about a dozen volunteers had shown up to start removing the paint from the statue. The owner of Prestige Pressure Washing also came to the site and used his equipment to clean the monument.
By early afternoon the paint was gone. No charges were ever filed in that case.
